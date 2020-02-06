Main content

On the 'front line' against the Corona virus

A rare account of the battle against the Corona virus from a Chinese health worker on the "front line" working in one of China's "fever clinics".

Also in the programme: Trump settles scores and trees grown from two thousand-year-old date seeds

(Picture: A Chinese woman wears a protective mask as she shops in a market on February 6, 2020 in Beijing, China. Credit: Getty Images)

