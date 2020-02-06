Main content
What next for the Democrats after failed impeachment?
After President Trump's acquittal, how will this affect the Democrats? We asked a congressman who voted for impeachment.
Also in the programme: We talk to one of those trapped on board a cruise ship under coronavirus quarantine in Japan. And, Nasa astronaut Christina Koch completes the longest-ever single spaceflight by a woman.
(Picture: President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Vice President Mike Pence look on in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives. Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)