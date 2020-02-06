Main content

What next for the Democrats after failed impeachment?

After President Trump's acquittal, where do the Democrats go from here?

After President Trump's acquittal, how will this affect the Democrats? We asked a congressman who voted for impeachment.

Also in the programme: We talk to one of those trapped on board a cruise ship under coronavirus quarantine in Japan. And, Nasa astronaut Christina Koch completes the longest-ever single spaceflight by a woman.

(Picture: President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Vice President Mike Pence look on in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives. Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

