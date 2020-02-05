President Trump is likely to be acquitted in the coming hours, despite Senator Romney breaking with his party and vowing to vote for removal.

Also on the programme: The World Health Organisation has appealed for six hundred and seventy five million dollars to help developing countries prepare for the possible arrival of the new coronavirus. And: more than thirty people have been killed, and dozens more trapped, after a second avalanche struck eastern Turkey in as many days.

(Photo: Sen. Mitt Romney announcing he will vote to remove President Trump from office in a speech at the U.S. Capitol on February 5, 2020 in Washington, DC. Credit: Getty Images)