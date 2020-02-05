Main content
Impeachment: President Trump likely to be acquitted in coming hours
Senator Romney will vote to remove Trump, defying his party
President Trump is likely to be acquitted in the coming hours, despite Senator Romney breaking with his party and vowing to vote for removal.
Also on the programme: The World Health Organisation has appealed for six hundred and seventy five million dollars to help developing countries prepare for the possible arrival of the new coronavirus. And: more than thirty people have been killed, and dozens more trapped, after a second avalanche struck eastern Turkey in as many days.
(Photo: Sen. Mitt Romney announcing he will vote to remove President Trump from office in a speech at the U.S. Capitol on February 5, 2020 in Washington, DC. Credit: Getty Images)
