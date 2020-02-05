President Trump has delivered his State of the Union address to a deeply partisan US Congress, on the eve of his likely acquittal in the Senate on impeachment charges. He strongly defended his policies, saying they had led to what he called "the great American comeback". Meanwhile after the chaos of delayed results, partial returns show Pete Buttigieg just ahead of Bernie Sanders in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Also in the programme: Finland's government has announced plans to offer both parents of a new-born child the same amount of paid leave -- and more of it, too; and a Yazidi girls choir comes to Britain as a new archive of recordings and writings is deposited in Oxford University’s Bodleian Library so it can never be destroyed.

(Photo: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on 4 February 2020. Credit: Reuters/Leah Millis)