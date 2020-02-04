Main content

WHO says countries must act to stop coronavirus outbreak

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The World Health Organisation says all countries must act now to stop the new coronavirus outbreak in China becoming a broader global crisis. We have a rare interview with a resident of Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus.

Also in the programme: Trump declares win amid Iowa Democrat chaos; and the First Lady of Lesotho has been charged with the murder of the prime minister's previous wife.

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

2020/02/04 20:06 GMT

2020/02/05 14:06 GMT

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

