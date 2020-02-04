Main content
WHO says countries must act to stop coronavirus outbreak
The World Health Organisation says all countries must act now to stop the new coronavirus outbreak in China becoming a broader global crisis. We have a rare interview with a resident of Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus.
Also in the programme: Trump declares win amid Iowa Democrat chaos; and the First Lady of Lesotho has been charged with the murder of the prime minister's previous wife.
(Photo credit: Reuters)
Yesterday 21:06GMT
