Coronavirus outbreak not yet pandemic - World Health Organization
Newshour has a rare interview with a resident of Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus.
The deadly coronavirus outbreak that has spread from China does not yet constitute a "pandemic", the World Health Organization (WHO) has said. A pandemic is the worldwide spread of a new disease, according to the WHO.
Also in the programme: Kenya's former President Daniel arap Moi dies aged 95; and a special report on what will happen to Islamic State fighters and their children still caught up in Syria.
Picture: Daily life in China as coronavirus epidemic continues 04/02/2020. Credit: European Photopress Agency.