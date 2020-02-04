Newshour has a rare interview with a resident of Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus.

The deadly coronavirus outbreak that has spread from China does not yet constitute a "pandemic", the World Health Organization (WHO) has said. A pandemic is the worldwide spread of a new disease, according to the WHO.

Also in the programme: Kenya's former President Daniel arap Moi dies aged 95; and a special report on what will happen to Islamic State fighters and their children still caught up in Syria.

Picture: Daily life in China as coronavirus epidemic continues 04/02/2020. Credit: European Photopress Agency.