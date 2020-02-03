Main content

Yemen: First medical evacuees leave Sanaa

United Nations evacuates first patients using medical air bridge

The United Nations has opened an air bridge to evacuate the first of 30 patients and their care-givers from Yemen - a small but significant crack in a more than three-year-long blockade of civilian flights by a Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's government in its war with the rebel Houthi movement.

Also in the programme: Democratic and Republican voters will choose their preferred nominees for the White House presidential race in the Iowa caucus; and Chinese artist Ai Weiwei discusses his latest work.

Image: A Yemeni child evacuated from Yemen on a UN aid flight. Credit: AFP / Getty Images.

