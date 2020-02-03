Main content

Humanitarian lifeline in Yemen

First UN flight carrying critically ill patients out of Sana’a in more than three years

The first UN flight carrying critically ill patients out of the Yemeni capital Sana’a in more than three years has departed. Our Chief International Correspondent Lyse Doucet has been in Yemen to report on the trauma caused by five years of war.

Also in the programme: Clashes between Syrian and Turkish troops has left several dead in the rebel-held Syrian province of Idlib; and the Chinese artist Ai Wei Wei on his disenchantment with Germany, his parents, and his new virtual reality exhibit.

(A general view of Yemen's historical Dar al-Hajar (Stone Palace) building, in Wadi Dahr, a suburb of the Yemeni capital Sanaa, after it was reopened to the public following restorations. The building was used by Yemen's rulers as a summer retreat until a few decades back. Currently it has become a tourist attraction. Credit: Khaled Fazaa/AFP/Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service except Australasia

2020/02/03 15:06 GMT

Broadcast

