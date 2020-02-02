Main content

Man wearing fake bomb device shot dead by British police

Police investigating an Islamist terrorist incident in south London have confirmed that the attacker had only been released from jail several days ago.

Police investigating an Islamist terrorist incident in south London have confirmed that the attacker had only been released from jail several days ago. He was shot dead after stabbing two people in Streatham on Sunday afternoon. Also in the programme: we preview the Iowa caucus and the Superbowl, and we look at the winners of this year's British Academy film awards

(Photo: Forensic officers examine the scene where a man was shot and killed by armed police on February 2, 2020 in London, England. Credit: Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Coronavirus kills outside China

Next

03/02/2020 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.