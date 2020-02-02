Police investigating an Islamist terrorist incident in south London have confirmed that the attacker had only been released from jail several days ago.

Police investigating an Islamist terrorist incident in south London have confirmed that the attacker had only been released from jail several days ago. He was shot dead after stabbing two people in Streatham on Sunday afternoon. Also in the programme: we preview the Iowa caucus and the Superbowl, and we look at the winners of this year's British Academy film awards

(Photo: Forensic officers examine the scene where a man was shot and killed by armed police on February 2, 2020 in London, England. Credit: Hollie Adams/Getty Images)