Coronavirus kills outside China

A 44 year old Chinese man has died from coronavirus in the Philippines

A 44 year old Chinese man has died of coronavirus after travelling to the Philippines from the city of Wuhan. Meanwhile the Chinese government is trying to prop up the economy as markets are due to open after Chinese new year holidays. Also in the programme, the Iowa caucus begins on Monday to choose the Democratic candidate for the US election.

(Picture: A woman and child are denied entry to a hospital in Manila, Philippines, where a man has become the first victim of coronavirus outside China Credit: EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO)

Yesterday 13:06GMT
