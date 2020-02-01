Main content

Britain starts new phase after leaving EU

Britain is starting a new phase in its national life after officially leaving the European Union. The change marks the end of nearly fifty years of British EU membership. Also: Iraq's new Prime Minister, and - was Beethoven really as deaf as we've been led to believe?

(Photo: An anti-Brexit protester holding a EU flag and flowers demonstrates outside the Houses Houses of Parliament in London. Credit: Reuters)

