Brexit for real

The UK has left the EU; leave supporters celebrate, while remainers grieve.

The UK has finally left the EU. Brexit-supporters celebrated outside Parliament last night. But the UK is still divided. In Scotland, opponents of Brexit see it as leading the way to Scottish independence. And Brexit means problems for EU citizens in the UK, and UK citizens in the EU. Also in the programme the story of a Polish soldier who got himself sent to Auschwitz to set up a resistance network there.

(Picture: Union Jack flags hang in London's Parliament Square Credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Yesterday 13:06GMT
Britain on verge of leaving EU

Britain starts new phase after leaving EU

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day's global events.