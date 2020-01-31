Main content

Britain on verge of leaving EU

Britain is taking one of the most momentous steps in its recent history, as it leaves the EU, ending 47 years as a member of the bloc.

Also in the programme: Attempts to call witnesses in President Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate appear to have failed as two wavering Republican Senators say they will not vote to hear new testimony; and a Japanese government report has recommended that radioactive water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear power station should be released into the sea or evaporated.

(Photo: Pro Brexit supporters dance in the street draped with Union Jack flags at Parliament Square as people prepare for Brexit on 31 January 2020 in London. At 11.00pm on Friday 31st January the UK and Northern Ireland will exit the European Union 188 weeks after the referendum on June 23rd 2016. Credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

