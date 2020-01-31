Main content

UK gets ready to leave the EU

The UK will leave the EU at 23:00 GMT, ending 47 years of membership.

As Britain prepares to leave the European Union, leaders of the bloc say they'll do all they can to make their new relationship a success.

Also on the programme: Global coronavirus cases surpass Sars epidemic; and US Democrats have been dealt a major blow in their efforts to call witnesses at President Trump's impeachment trial.

(Photo: A coach party travelled from Southampton to Parliament Square to celebrate Brexit.)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service except Australasia

WHO declares global public health emergency over coronavirus outbreak

2020/01/31 15:06 GMT

Broadcast

