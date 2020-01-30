UN body hopes declaration will help countries with weaker healthcare systems cope, as the coronavirus spreads to more than a dozen countries. The confirmed number of cases of the virus has exceeded 7,000 – 170 of which were fatal.

Also in the programme: The Colombian government is proposing to resume aerial spraying of coca leaves as it struggles to contain record levels of cocaine production; and on the eve of Brexit we talk to former European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker about what, if any, chance there is that Britain could one day return to the European Union.

(Photo: A police officer stands at a roadblock at a bridge crossing the Yangtze River to Hubei province in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China. Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Peter)