WHO declares global public health emergency over coronavirus outbreak

UN body hopes declaration will help countries with weaker healthcare systems cope

UN body hopes declaration will help countries with weaker healthcare systems cope, as the coronavirus spreads to more than a dozen countries. The confirmed number of cases of the virus has exceeded 7,000 – 170 of which were fatal.

Also in the programme: The Colombian government is proposing to resume aerial spraying of coca leaves as it struggles to contain record levels of cocaine production; and on the eve of Brexit we talk to former European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker about what, if any, chance there is that Britain could one day return to the European Union.

(Photo: A police officer stands at a roadblock at a bridge crossing the Yangtze River to Hubei province in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China. Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

