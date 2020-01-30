The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 170, and a confirmed case in Tibet means it has reached every region in mainland China.

Russia says it is closing its border with China and imposing visa restrictions to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus - now known to have killed one-hundred-and-seventy people and infected thousands. Several major companies, including Google, Ikea, Samsung and Toyota, have suspended operations in China because of the virus outbreak

Also in the programme: A Mexican butterfly conservationist has been found dead, after a battle to stop criminal gangs destroying the pine forest habitat of the creatures; and Colombia’s new cocaine war, our correspondent gets rare access to Colombia’s cocaine producers and smugglers.

(Photo: The WHO warns the virus holds the potential for a much larger outbreak. Credit: Getty Images)