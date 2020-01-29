The World Health Organization says the whole world must be alert to the spread of the corona virus.

As the World Health Organization warns of the danger of the corona virus spreading we hear from Prof Sian Griffiths about quarantine plans. Also in the programme, the US Senate discusses whether to hear testimony from John Bolton in the impeachment of President Trump; and the ability of lungs to heal.

(Picture: A laboratory worker of the Sacco Hospital in Milan, which specialises in infectious diseases, in Milan. Credit: EPA/Andrea Fasani)