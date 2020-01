Hundreds of foreign nationals are being evacuated from Wuhan, the centre of China's coronavirus outbreak, as more deaths and cases are confirmed.

Also in the programme: Thousands more Syrians are displaced after Bashad al-Assad's forces capture a city in Idlib, and more reaction to the unveiling of President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan.

(Picture: Passengers from overseas arrive at Tokyo's Haneda International Airport passenger terminal. Credit: Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP via Getty Images)