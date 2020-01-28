Main content

President Trump releases "deal of the century"

President Trump releases his long delayed Israeli-Palestinian peace plan and promises "a new dawn" for the region. Palestinians reject the proposal as hopelessly biased.

Also in the programme: UK makes Huawei decision; and melting glaciers in the Antarctic.

(Picture:President Trump Meets With Israeli PM Netanyahu At The White House. Credit: Getty Images)

