President Trump releases "deal of the century"
President Trump releases his long delayed Israeli-Palestinian peace plan and promises "a new dawn" for the region. Palestinians reject the proposal as hopelessly biased.
Also in the programme: UK makes Huawei decision; and melting glaciers in the Antarctic.
(Picture:President Trump Meets With Israeli PM Netanyahu At The White House. Credit: Getty Images)
