Countries have said they are preparing to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan.

Germany and Japan have both reported cases of the new coronavirus in people who haven't been to China. Beijing has urged its citizens not to travel abroad until the outbreak has been contained. Hong Kong has announced stringent new measures to stop the virus spreading. Russia has closed most of its border with China.

Also in the programme: UK to allow Huawei 'limited role' in 5G network; and Trump is about to reveal his Middle East peace plan.

Picture: A charter plane bound for Wuhan, China, which is to evacuate Japanese nationals from the Chinese city, is seen at Haneda airport in Tokyo 28/01/2020. Credit: Reuters.