Main content

Coronavirus: Foreigners seek evacuations as China races to contain deadly outbreak

Countries have said they are preparing to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan.

Germany and Japan have both reported cases of the new coronavirus in people who haven't been to China. Beijing has urged its citizens not to travel abroad until the outbreak has been contained. Hong Kong has announced stringent new measures to stop the virus spreading. Russia has closed most of its border with China.

Also in the programme: UK to allow Huawei 'limited role' in 5G network; and Trump is about to reveal his Middle East peace plan.

Picture: A charter plane bound for Wuhan, China, which is to evacuate Japanese nationals from the Chinese city, is seen at Haneda airport in Tokyo 28/01/2020. Credit: Reuters.

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service except Australasia

More episodes

Previous

75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz

Next

28/01/2020 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.