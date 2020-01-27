Auschwitz survivors warn of the dangers of forgetting the lessons of the Nazi horrors, as they marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation by Soviet troops of the camp.

Auschwitz survivors warn of the dangers of forgetting the lessons of the Nazi horrors, as they marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation by Soviet troops of the concentration camp.

Also in the programme: a preview of the Trump peace plan; inside China's healthcare system.

(Picture: Germany Commemorates The Victims Of The Holocaust On The 75th Anniversary Of The Liberation Of Auschwitz. Credit Getty Images)