Remembering Auschwitz: 75 years since death camp's liberation

Auschwitz survivors and world leaders gather to remember the prisoners murdered there.

Auschwitz survivors have gathered alongside world leaders at the camp in southern Poland, where ceremonies are taking place to remember the more than a million prisoners who were murdered there.

Also in the programme: China scrambles to deal with the Coronavirus outbreak, and remembering the life and career of basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

(Picture: Survivors and family members place candles on the Auschwitz monument to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Auschwitz liberation. Credit: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

