China: Scientists search for coronavirus vaccine

Travel restrictions stepped up as spread of virus accelerates.

Scientists in China say they are trying to a create a vaccine for the new strain of coronavirus that has so far left 56 people dead. The authorities have stepped up travel restrictions in an effort to contain the spread of the virus, which can be transmitted by infected people before they show any symptoms.

Also in the programme: Basketball star Kobe Bryant dies in a helicopter crash; and the UK introduces a new coin commemorating Britain's exit from the European Union.

Photo: A health worker checks the temperature of a man entering the subway in Beijing. Credit: Getty Images.

