China coronavirus 'spreads before symptoms show'

The new coronavirus is said to be infectious even during its incubation period.

A new coronavirus that has spread to almost 2,000 people is infectious in its incubation period - before symptoms show - making it harder to contain, Chinese officials say.

Also in the programme: Brexit day 50p coin unveiled by UK Chancellor; and is planting trees the solution to climate change?

Picture: Security personnel wearing protective clothing to help stop the spread of a deadly virus which began in Wuhan, stand at a subway station in Beijing on January 26, 2020. Credit: Getty Images.

