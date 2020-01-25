Donald Trump's legal team has opened the President's defence case in his impeachment trial in the US Senate. He is charged with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The White House lawyer, Pat Cipollone, said the Democrats had failed to make their case and Mr Trump would be proved innocent.

Also in the programme: Rescuers continue to search for survivors in the Turkish province of Elazig, where an earthquake has killed at least 29 people; and the Chinese authorities ratchet up their response to a deadly outbreak of coronavirus.

Photo: US President, Donald Trump. Credit: AFP.