China coronavirus dampens New Year celebrations
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
China is marking the Lunar New Year, one of the most important dates in its calendar amid growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. We hear from a Bangladeshi student quarantined in a university hostel in Wuhan.
Also on the programme: We take a look at facial recognition technology that is coming to London; and to mark Holocaust Memorial Day we hear from Michael Bornstein, an Auschwitz survivor.
(Photo: Concern In China As Mystery Virus Spreads, Credit: Getty Wires)