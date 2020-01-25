Main content

China coronavirus dampens New Year celebrations

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

China is marking the Lunar New Year, one of the most important dates in its calendar amid growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. We hear from a Bangladeshi student quarantined in a university hostel in Wuhan.

Also on the programme: We take a look at facial recognition technology that is coming to London; and to mark Holocaust Memorial Day we hear from Michael Bornstein, an Auschwitz survivor.

(Photo: Concern In China As Mystery Virus Spreads, Credit: Getty Wires)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Chinese New Year subdued as virus outbreak spreads

Next

25/01/2020 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.