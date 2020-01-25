China is marking the Lunar New Year, one of the most important dates in its calendar amid growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. We hear from a Bangladeshi student quarantined in a university hostel in Wuhan.

Also on the programme: We take a look at facial recognition technology that is coming to London; and to mark Holocaust Memorial Day we hear from Michael Bornstein, an Auschwitz survivor.

(Photo: Concern In China As Mystery Virus Spreads, Credit: Getty Wires)