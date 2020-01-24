Main content

Chinese New Year subdued as virus outbreak spreads

China introduces strict control to try to contain the spread of the new respiratory virus from Wuhan.

The Chinese New Year has arrived but the celebrations this year are likely to be tinged with some anxiety about the spread of the new respiratory virus from the city of Wuhan which the authorities are trying to contain.

Also on the programme: From no one harmed to traumatic brain injuries: the changing condition of the US soldiers caught up in an Iranian missile strike; and a BBC investigation reveals that the American head of a violent US-neo Nazi group is leading the organization from Russia.

(Picture: A mother and her daughter wear protective masks while waiting to board a train as they travel for the Lunar New Year holidays, at the Beijing West Railway Station on 24 January 2020. Credit: Nicolas Afouri/AFP)

Today 21:06GMT
24/01/2020 GMT

25/01/2020 GMT

