China extends travel controls as more people are diagnosed with new coronavirus.

China is extending travel controls - ahead of the Chinese New Year - as the number of people infected with a new respiratory virus continues to grow.

Financial Times reporter Tom Hancock reports from Wuhan - where the virus was first diagnosed - on how medical officials are tackling the crisis.

Also in the programme: Newshour's James Coomarasamy is in Pennsylvania asking people what they make of the impeachment trial; and how locusts are posing a real threat to lives in East Africa.

(Photo: A police officer checks the temperature of a driver in Wuhan, in China"s central Hubei province. Credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)