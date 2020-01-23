Main content

Coronavirus: WHO decides not to declare global health emergency

Travel restrictions imposed on Wuhan extended to at least four more Chinese cities

Despite travel restrictions imposed on Wuhan being extended to at least four further Chinese cities because of the Coronavirus, the World Heath Organisation has decided not to declare a Global Health Emergency for now. We hear from Wuhan, and a Wuhan native unable to return.

Also in the programme: World leaders assemble at Yad Vashem, Jerusalem's Holocaust museum, ahead of the seventy-fifth anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp; and the eruption of Mount Vesuvius, two thousand years ago in Italy, was so hot that at least one victim's brain was turned to glass....it was vitrified, a new report states.

(Photo: Residents wear masks to buy vegetables in the market on 23 January in Wuhan, China. Flights, trains and public transport including buses, subway and ferry services have been temporarily closed and officials have asked residents told to stay in town in order to help stop the outbreak of a strain of coronavirus that has killed 17 people and infected over 500 in places as far away as the United States. Credit: Wang He/Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

23/01/2020 GMT

24/01/2020 GMT

Broadcast

  Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

