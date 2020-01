The UN's top court orders Myanmar to protect members of its Rohingya community from genocide.

The UN's International Court of Justice (ICJ) has told Myanmar to take "all measures within its power" to prevent alleged genocide against the Rohingya Muslim people.

Also in the programme: Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial; and two more Chinese cities affected by deadly virus.

(Picture: the ICJ ruling in the Gambia vs Myanmar genocide case. credit: EPA)