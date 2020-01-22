Main content

Wuhan: Virus-hit Chinese city to shut public transport

The World Health Organisation will not yet declare a public health emergency.

The World Health Organisation has announced it will not yet declare an international public health emergency over the outbreak of a new respiratory virus in China, the Novel Coronavirus. The WHO said more information was needed about the spread of the disease, which has killed 17 people in China.

Also in the programme: UN experts demand a probe of the Saudi crown prince after the phone of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was hacked; and Monty Python stars pay tribute to comedy great Terry Jones.

Picture: A family wears masks while walking in the street on January 22, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. Credit: Getty Images

