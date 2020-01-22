Main content

Lebanon: new cabinet meets amid protests

Protesters have forced a change in government in Beirut

The Lebanese Prime Minister, Hassan Diab held his first cabinet meeting, warning that his country had reached a financial and social dead end. He said Lebanon faced an economic catastrophe as levels of public debt spiral upwards.

Also in the programme: The World Health Organisation holds an emergency meeting to consider next steps in containing the coronavirus outbreak in China; and the Saudi authorities dismiss claims that Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman helped hack the phone of the world's richest man, Amazon's Jeff Bezos.

Photo: Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab reviews a guard of honour in Beirut. Credit: EPA

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service except Australasia

Broadcast

