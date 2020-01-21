Main content

Trump impeachment: trial begins in Senate

Republicans and Democrats clash over calling of witnesses at trial

The Senate majority leader, Republican Mitch McConnell, has defended his proposed rules for the impeachment trial of Donald Trump, but leading Democrat Charles Schumer said witnesses were required for a fair process to take place. The remarks came at the start of the trial in the Senate.

Also in the programme: Iraqi protesters step up their campaign for a new government; and Swiss police reportedly stop a Russian spying operation ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

(Photo: Senate minority leader Charles Schumer speaks to reporters outside the Senate chamber during a short recess in the impeachment trial proceedings. Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

21/01/2020 GMT

Next

22/01/2020 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.