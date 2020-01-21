Main content

Trump impeachment trial set to begin

President Donald Trump faces two charges that could lead to his removal from office

We're in Washington D.C as the impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump is set to begin. The trial could lead to President Trump being removed from office, although that is unlikely. Mr Trump faces charges of abusing his office by pressing Ukraine to investigate a political rival and obstructing Congress. It is the third time in history an American president is facing an impeachment trial.

Also in the programme: As his impeachment trial begins, President Trump is in Davos and in his opening address at the World Economic Forum has criticised environmentalists, rejecting what he called the prophets of doom whose predictions had been wrong for decades. And Chinese state media says six people have died as the country battles to contain the coronavirus that's already infected nearly 300 people.

(Photo: President Donald Trump speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Credit: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service except Australasia

More episodes

Previous

Canadian extradition hearing for Huawei’s CFO

Next

21/01/2020 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.