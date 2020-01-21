We're in Washington D.C as the impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump is set to begin. The trial could lead to President Trump being removed from office, although that is unlikely. Mr Trump faces charges of abusing his office by pressing Ukraine to investigate a political rival and obstructing Congress. It is the third time in history an American president is facing an impeachment trial.

Also in the programme: As his impeachment trial begins, President Trump is in Davos and in his opening address at the World Economic Forum has criticised environmentalists, rejecting what he called the prophets of doom whose predictions had been wrong for decades. And Chinese state media says six people have died as the country battles to contain the coronavirus that's already infected nearly 300 people.

(Photo: President Donald Trump speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Credit: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images)