Canadian extradition hearing for Huawei’s CFO

Extradition hearing begins for Canada’s Most Famous Detainee, Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s CFO

A court in Canada is hearing the extradition case of the Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who is facing charges in the United States of fraud and violating American sanctions on Iran.

Also in the programme: Further protests and deaths in Iraq while the US embassy in Baghdad comes under attack from Katyusha rockets.

(Photo: Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves B.C. Supreme Court for a lunch break during the first day of her extradition hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on 20 January 2020. Credit: Reuters/Lindsey Wasson)

