China: coronavirus spreads to Beijing and Shanghai

Chinese state media has been urging people not to panic. President Xi Jinping has reportedly ordered that the disease should be contained.

State media in China has urged people not to panic after a new coronavirus spread to Beijing and Shanghai. The number of people infected tripled over the weekend.

Also in the program: Africa's richest woman responds to allegations that she made her fortune by exploiting her own country; and the first ever summit between the UK and Africa is held in London.

Photo: Medical staff at the hospital where patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus are being treated. Credit: Reuters

