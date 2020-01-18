Main content
Harry and Meghan will not use HRH titles
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth has announced her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of the royal family and neither will use their title of 'Royal Highness'.
Also in the programme: Anti-government protests in Beirut have turned violent, with Lebanon's president calling in the army to restore order; and British polic and British Museum help Afghanistan recover looted ancient masterpiece.
(Photo credit: PA MEDIA)