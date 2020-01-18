Main content

Australia rains douse some fire-hit regions

Heavy rainfall in Australia douses some of the bushfires that have been ravaging the country for months.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms have lashed parts of Australia's east coast, dousing some of its fires but bringing a new threat of flooding to some areas. Also on the programme: Recovered where it was stolen, a painting by the Austrian artist Klimt, missing for more than twenty years; and a warning that the number of people infected by a mystery virus in the Chinese city of Wuhan could be far higher than official figures.

(Photo: People in Sydney walk around the city with their umbrellas for the first time in months on January 17, 2020. Credit: James D. Morgan/Getty)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

