Heavy rains and thunderstorms have lashed parts of Australia's east coast, dousing some of its fires but bringing a new threat of flooding to some areas. Also on the programme: Recovered where it was stolen, a painting by the Austrian artist Klimt, missing for more than twenty years; and a warning that the number of people infected by a mystery virus in the Chinese city of Wuhan could be far higher than official figures.

(Photo: People in Sydney walk around the city with their umbrellas for the first time in months on January 17, 2020. Credit: James D. Morgan/Getty)