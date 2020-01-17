Main content

Iran's Supreme Leader calls for national unity

Ayatollah Khamenei led Friday prayers for the first time in eight years.

Ayatollah Khamenei has defended Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard after it admitted shooting down a Ukrainian passenger plane by mistake last week. The Iranian Supreme Leader also attacked the United States as he led Friday prayers for the first time in eight years.

Also in the programme: The rapid growth of illegal migrants arriving in Hungary; the Scottish city of Glasgow tries to go carbon neutral; and the crisis of cheetahs being smuggled to the Gulf to be kept as pets.

Picture: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Credit: Reuters.

