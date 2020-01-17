Main content

Khamenei defends Iranian armed forces

Iranian Supreme Leader leads Friday prayers in Tehran for first time in 8 years

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has defended his country's armed forces after they admitted shooting down a Ukrainian passenger plane by mistake. He said the Revolutionary Guards could take the fight beyond Iran's borders.

Also in the programme: A former senior Cuban judge spills the beans on the country's judiciary; and six African leaders sign a binding agreement to introduce criminal legislation to tackle the trafficking of falsified medicines.

(Photo: A hand out picture provided by the office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on 17 January 2020 shows him delivering a sermon to the crowd during Friday prayers in the capital Tehran. - The last time Khamenei led Friday prayers at Tehran's Mosalla mosque was in February 2012, on the 33rd anniversary of the Islamic revolution and at a time of crisis over the Iran nuclear issue. Credit: HO / KHAMENEI.IR / AFP)

