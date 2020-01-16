Main content

Trump impeachment trial begins

President Trump's impeachment trial has formally begun in the US Senate with the lead prosecutor saying he should be barred from holding public office for abusing his power.

Democrats in the US have formally read out the charges against President Trump in the US Senate, ahead of his impeachment trial.

Also in the programme: Sir David Attenborough warns of climate crisis moment; and Lesotho prime minister to resign over alleged link to wife's murder.

(Photo credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

16/01/2020 GMT

Next

17/01/2020 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.