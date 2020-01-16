President Trump's impeachment trial has formally begun in the US Senate with the lead prosecutor saying he should be barred from holding public office for abusing his power.

Democrats in the US have formally read out the charges against President Trump in the US Senate, ahead of his impeachment trial.

Also in the programme: Sir David Attenborough warns of climate crisis moment; and Lesotho prime minister to resign over alleged link to wife's murder.

(Photo credit: Reuters)