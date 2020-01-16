An aide to Donald Trump's lawyer claims the president "knew exactly what was going on" with efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating former Vice-President Joe Biden and his son.

Also in the programme: Germany's parliament has rejected a health ministry proposal for a new organ donation system; and the Chief Executive of Hong Kong Carrie Lam said the city's semi-autonomy could last beyond 2047.

Picture: Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas, an associate of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, arrives for a bail hearing at the Manhattan Federal Court in New York, U.S., December 17, 2019. Credit: REUTERS.