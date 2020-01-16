Main content

Trump 'knew exactly what was going on', Giuliani aide claims

Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas was an associate of Trump's personal lawyer.

An aide to Donald Trump's lawyer claims the president "knew exactly what was going on" with efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating former Vice-President Joe Biden and his son.

Also in the programme: Germany's parliament has rejected a health ministry proposal for a new organ donation system; and the Chief Executive of Hong Kong Carrie Lam said the city's semi-autonomy could last beyond 2047.

Picture: Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas, an associate of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, arrives for a bail hearing at the Manhattan Federal Court in New York, U.S., December 17, 2019. Credit: REUTERS.

