US-China pact aims to de-escalate Trump's trade war

China poised to commit to buying $200 billion in US goods

In a deal to be signed Wednesday, China will commit to buying $200 billion in American goods. So what’s in it for China?

Also in the programme: Russian government resigns after president Vladimir Putin announces constitutional changes; and British newspaper, the Daily Mail, says it could call on Duchess of Sussex's father to give evidence against her in court.

(Picture: Asian stocks lost ground Wednesday after the US Treasury Secretary said US tariffs on Chinese goods would remain in place for now. Credit: Getty Images)

Today 14:06GMT
Iran: Protests continue for fourth day

15/01/2020 GMT

