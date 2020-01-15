China poised to commit to buying $200 billion in US goods

In a deal to be signed Wednesday, China will commit to buying $200 billion in American goods. So what’s in it for China?

Also in the programme: Russian government resigns after president Vladimir Putin announces constitutional changes; and British newspaper, the Daily Mail, says it could call on Duchess of Sussex's father to give evidence against her in court.

(Picture: Asian stocks lost ground Wednesday after the US Treasury Secretary said US tariffs on Chinese goods would remain in place for now. Credit: Getty Images)