Main content

Iran: Protests continue for 4th day

More protests in Iran as UK, France & Germany trigger dispute mechanism in nuclear deal

For a fourth day protests have taken place in Iran objecting to the government's attempted cover-up of shooting down an Ukrainian airliner last week, while the UK, France and Germany have triggered a dispute mechanism for Iran violating elements of the nuclear deal.

Also in the programme: Gun battles on the streets of the Sudanese capital Khartoum between the army and members of an elite unit that was loyal to the former President Omar al Bashir; and did the former Pope Benedict XVI agree to co-author a book which criticises the current Pope Francis's plan to relax the Catholic Church's rule on priestly celibacy?

(Photo: Iranian students protest to show their sympathy to victims of Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 at Tehran University in Tehran, Iran, on 14 January 2020. Media reported that some protestors were arrested following protests in Iran in solidarity with the victims. Credit: EPA/Abedin Taherkenareh)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

14/01/2020 GMT

Next

15/01/2020 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.