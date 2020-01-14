Iran's President Hassan Rouhani promises that everyone responsible will be punished for what he called an unforgiveable mistake in shooting down the Ukrainian passenger jet.

Also in the programme: the long-lived Gingko tree; Philippines volcano.

(Picture: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Credit: European Photopress Agency)