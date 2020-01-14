Main content

Rouhani: all responsible to be punished for jet tragedy

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani promises that everyone responsible will be punished for what he called an unforgiveable mistake in shooting down the Ukrainian passenger jet.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani promises that everyone responsible will be punished for what he called an unforgiveable mistake in shooting down the Ukrainian passenger jet.

Also in the programme: the long-lived Gingko tree; Philippines volcano.

(Picture: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Credit: European Photopress Agency)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service except Australasia

More episodes

Previous

A voice of protest in Iran

Next

14/01/2020 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.