Thousands evacuate as volcano threatens eruption in the Philippines

A flow of lava began seeping out of Taal volcano on Monday.

A flow of lava began seeping out of Taal volcano on Monday after it emitted a huge plume of ash, triggering the evacuation of 8,000 people from the area.

Also in the programme: Britain's senior royals meet at Sandringham to discuss Prince Harry's future; and, three months on, protesters continue to call for reform in Lebanon.

(Picture: Lightning strikes around the ash clouds pouring out of the Taal volcano in the Philippines. Credit: Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service except Australasia

Broadcast

