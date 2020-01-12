Iran's leaders faced a second day of protests after their admission that the military accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, which caused the death of 176 people on board.

Also in the programme: the threat of Islamist attacks in the Sahel; and the man whose job it was to write Elton John's life story

(Picture: Iranians protest to show their sympathy to victims of the downed Ukrainian airliner in front of the Amir Kabir University in Tehran. Credit: Epa/Abedin Taherkenareh)