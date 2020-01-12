Main content
Iran protests over downed plane
Iran's leaders face growing pressure to dismiss senior officials over the 176 deaths.
Iran's leaders are facing growing calls to dismiss senior officials after a Ukrainian passenger plane was shot down killing all 176 people on board. We hear from a defender of the government in Tehran.
Also in the programme: Australia's Prime Minister agrees to an inquiry into the massive forest fires and is criticism of Meghan Markle in the British media racist?
