Demands for justice as Iran admits it shot down jet

Thousands protest after Iran admits shooting down Ukrainian passenger plane

Angry protests have broken out in Tehran after the Iranian military admitted that it shot down a Ukrainian airliner by mistake, killing all 176 people on board. We'll hear from Iran, Ukraine and Canada where many of the victims lived.

Also in the programme: Germany announces it will host peace talks over the conflict in Libya; and Diego, the super tortoise, retires after fathering close to a thousand offspring.

(PICTURE: Iranians light candles for victims of Ukraine International Airlines flight as they protest in front of the Amir Kabir University in Iran's capital Tehran. CREDIT: EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH)

