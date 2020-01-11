Iran has admitted "unintentionally" shooting down a Ukrainian passenger plane, killing all 176 people on board. We explore what it might mean for the political leadership in Tehran.

Also in the programme: the results emerge from parliamentary elections in Taiwan; the Arab world's longest-serving ruler, Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said of Oman, has died aged 79; and the Russians who fought against the Soviet Union at the end of WWII.

(Photo: A piece of the Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752. Credit: Getty Images.)